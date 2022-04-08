Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $785.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $759.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $764.68. Equinix has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.