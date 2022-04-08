Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NCR by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

