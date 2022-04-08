Equitable Trust Co. Has $288,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $465.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

