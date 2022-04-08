Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $224,000 Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,443,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

