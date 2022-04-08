Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trupanion by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,708 shares of company stock worth $2,829,750. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

TRUP opened at $88.82 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.