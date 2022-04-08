Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.50. Signature Bank has a one year low of $216.00 and a one year high of $374.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.