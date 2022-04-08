Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.92.

Shares of AMP opened at $289.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.33. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $234.71 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,473,000 after purchasing an additional 200,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

