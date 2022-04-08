Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after purchasing an additional 455,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

