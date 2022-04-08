Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

ETRN stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.