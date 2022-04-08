Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $95.50 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

EQR stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

