Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.91

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 6155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $53,624,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $16,693,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

