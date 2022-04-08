Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.45. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 211,201 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$64.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69.

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

