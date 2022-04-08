Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $44.71 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

