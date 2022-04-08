Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Lowered to SEK 295 at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from SEK 352 to SEK 295 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.50.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $24.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

