ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading 1.2% Higher

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.86. 1,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.05% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

