Etherisc DIP Token One Day Volume Reaches $183,084.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $9.84 million and $183,084.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

