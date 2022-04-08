Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,088,601 shares.The stock last traded at $12.68 and had previously closed at $12.00.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

