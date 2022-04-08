Evercore ISI Trims Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price to $12.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

