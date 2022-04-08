Evercore ISI Upgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Outperform

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,293. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

