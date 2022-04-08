EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

TSE LCFS opened at C$12.60 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$15.48. The firm has a market cap of C$437.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

