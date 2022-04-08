EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.43. 20,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,763,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several research firms have commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get EVgo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.