Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($31.87) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.74 ($35.98).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €24.37 ($26.78) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.55. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($36.23).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.