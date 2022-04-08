Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.74 ($35.98).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.37 ($26.78) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.55.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.