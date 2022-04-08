Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,508,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EXPO opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

