Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Falcon Minerals traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 796751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

FLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

