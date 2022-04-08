FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Linde by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Linde by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.50. 76,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,121. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.15 and its 200 day moving average is $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

