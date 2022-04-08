FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2,535.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,423 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,397. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -293.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.