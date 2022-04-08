FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 228,154 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 230,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

