Fear Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $229,825.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00035902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00105752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars.

