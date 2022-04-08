Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

NYSE FRT opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.