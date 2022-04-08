FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $203.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.17. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

