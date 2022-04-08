Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferrari by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after acquiring an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $221.40 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

