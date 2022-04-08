FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,496,453.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull purchased 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75.
Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $22.31 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.
About FIGS (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
