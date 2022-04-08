FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,496,453.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Thomas Tull purchased 10,850 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,009,330.75.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $22.31 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

