Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) PT Lowered to $3.85

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.85 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

