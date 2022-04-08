FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Trading 0.2% Higher

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:FTVIU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTVIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 121.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 244,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 134,088 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI by 767.9% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 173,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 153,580 shares during the period.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

