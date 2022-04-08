First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised First Busey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 603,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

