First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
FDP opened at GBX 2,405 ($31.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £669.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,665.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,925.42. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,995 ($39.28).
First Derivatives Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.