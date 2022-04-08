First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

FDP opened at GBX 2,405 ($31.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £669.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,665.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,925.42. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,995 ($39.28).

In other news, insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,735 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,895 ($129,698.36).

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

