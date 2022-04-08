First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

