First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $187.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.13.

FRC opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $191.83.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 139,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 60,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

