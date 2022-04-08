First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 628.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.51 during trading hours on Friday. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,950. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

