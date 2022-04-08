First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 383,033 shares.The stock last traded at $61.95 and had previously closed at $64.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

