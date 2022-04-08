Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.41.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.