Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.05.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

