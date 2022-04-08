FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $29.40

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.40, but opened at $30.38. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 5,624 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

