Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after buying an additional 373,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

