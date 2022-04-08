Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Cap of $783,365.16

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $783,365.16 and $108.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flixxo has traded up 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flixxo

Flixxo is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

