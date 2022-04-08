Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.16 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $88.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 70.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

