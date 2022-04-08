FMC (NYSE:FMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $137.23

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.23 and last traded at $136.40, with a volume of 1026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

