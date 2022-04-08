FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 196,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Altria Group by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. 222,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,039. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

