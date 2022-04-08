FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,598 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,472,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,182,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,440,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,876. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

